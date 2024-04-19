Stouder Memorial Foundation Grants

TROY — During the first two quarterly meetings of the Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee, six non-profit organizations that provide health care services in Miami County were awarded grants totaling $65,500.

New Creation Counseling Center Inc. was awarded $25,000 to help support counseling services for Miami County residents in financial need, said a press release from The Troy Foundation.

The Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development is receiving $5,000 toward the Hands that Give Hope project. Accessibility to this alternative health service enhances the health and wellbeing of disabled or physically or mentally disadvantaged individuals in our communities.

Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley has been awarded $10,000. This will support the child screening service with early mental health component, specifically underwriting the screening expenses for children attending childcare centers in Miami County.

Prevent Blindness will receive $5,000.00 to support their vision care outreach program in Miami County. Their mission is to prevent blindness and preserve sight through comprehensive vision care and vision screenings.

Miami County Public Health is receiving $1,000 to support their dental outreach program, and the Miami County Dental Clinic was awarded $19,500 toward The Ohio State College of Dentistry Student Internship Partnership. This will help support their mission of providing quality dental care and oral health education in a safe, compassionate, and accessible environment to low-income, uninsured and under-insured patients

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed by the advisory committee quarterly with the next deadline being July 1, 2024. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stoudermemorialfoundation. If you would like to assist the Stouder Memorial Foundation in furthering its mission and resources, you will also find a donation area on the link above. For more information please call 937-339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation is an affiliate fund of The Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board which oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards while The Troy Foundation provides back office support.