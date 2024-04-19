West Main Street reopens in Troy

Barricades were removed on West Main Street early Friday morning concluding a 295-day detour in downtown Troy. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

TROY — West Main Street in Troy, the section of roadway in front of the IOOF Building, formerly known as the Tavern Building, has reopened Friday morning.

According to a press release from the city of Troy it announced Friday, April 19, the city is removing the fencing and barricades on West Main Street from Cherry Street to Plum Street in downtown Troy.

This marks the end of a 295-day detour that was approved by the Miami County building official, who confirmed late Thursday afternoon, April 18, with Troy City Director Patrick Titterington the stabilization work to the IOOF Building had been completed and the adjudication order would be lifted.

“Our first priority was to get the road opened as quickly as possible. So when the opportunity presented itself yesterday, we immediately scheduled staff to remove the barricades before today’s morning commuter traffic. We are very appreciative of everyone’s efforts on the stabilization project, who worked impressively to meet a difficult deadline,” Titterington said in the release. “We look forward to seeing that building transitioning into a repurposed retail, office and/or residential space that contributes to the vibrancy of our great downtown.”

“It’s been a long nine and a half months and we are happy that the barricades are gone. Our residents, businesses and visitors have awaited this day for far too long but now we can restore some normalcy in our community,” Mayor Robin Oda said in the release.

The parking lanes will continue to be blocked off, as some non-stabilization work continues. Next week, the driving lane and parking stall striping will be painted by the West Main Street corridor phase I contractor. Parking on the south side of West Main Street between Cherry and Plum Streets will be restricted until that work is completed. It should be noted that the south side of the two blocks between Plum Street and the Square will become parallel parking, at least temporarily, due to the realignment of West Main Street from Adams Street to the Square.

After a public meeting regarding the future downtown streetscape and safety improvements, said the release, Troy will be reanalyzing the traffic counts, traffic flow, and parking layouts that were designed and approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation.