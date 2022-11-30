Troy boys basketball cruises to win over Greenville

TROY — It may not have been a work of art.

But, it was more than good enough for the Troy boys basketball team to open the season with a 70-46 win over Greenville Tuesday at the Trojan Activity Center.

While it was sloppy at times, Troy was in control the whole game.

“Yeah, it was (typical of a first game),” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “I didn’t love our energy. I didn’t love attemtion to detail. But, maybe that is because I have such high expectations for this team. The team kind of said the same thing after the game in the locker room.”

One player who shone brightly for the Trojans was 6-foot-5 junior Kellen Miller.

Miller led the Trojans with 23 points, including 10 in the second quarter as Troy stretched a 13-7 first quarter lead to 35-23 at the break.

Miller, who also had nine rebounds, was 10-for-13 from the floor and hit three shots from long range.

“Kellen (Miller) is just so active out there,” Hess said. “He has a lot of length and work hard out there.”

The Trojan defense frustrated Greenville all night, forcing 30 turnovers were their length.

“That is something we are going to try and go with,” Hess said.

Troy increased the lead to 50-35 after three quarters and pulled away early in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Phillips added 10 points and Hollis Terrell had nine points and five rebounds.

Noah Davis scored nine points on three shots from long range, Konyae Foster scored eight and Nick Prince added six points.

Eric Brenner had 14 points and five rebounds for Greenville.

Drew Hamilton and Jarrod DeMange scored 10 points each and Jack Chick pulled down five rebounds.

Troy was 28-for-68 from the floor for 41 percent and six of 10 from the line for 60 percent.

Greenville was 11 of 38 from the floor for 29 percent and six of seven from the line for 86 percent.

Troy had 12 turnovers and won the battle of the boards 30-23.

“It is a start,” Hess said. “We will get better.”

And the Trojans get that chance Friday night, when West Carrollton visits.

