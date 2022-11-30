Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

VANDAILIA — Piqua boys basketball senior Dre’Sean Robers scored his 1,000th point in the Indians season opener against Vandalia-Butler Tuesday night at the Student Activity Center.

Piqua lost the game 50-35.

The Indians trailed 16-9, 21-20 and 33-26 at the quarter breaks.

Roberts had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Mickey Anderson added seven points and two blocked shots and Colten Beougher had six points and three steals.

Anson Cox had five rebounds and Tate Kuhlman had three assists.

Lehman 50,

Miami Valley 24

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team opened the season with a road win.

Lehman led 18-4, 31-9 and 39-16 at the quarter breaks.

Donovan O’Leary had 20 points and nine rebounds and Justin Chapman had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Daniel Carlisle scored six points and Turner Lachey dished out five assists.

Bowling

Tecumseh 2,645

Troy 2,613

NEW CARLISLE — The Troy boys bowling team lost a close match with Tecumseh Tuesday night.

Bryce Massingill led the Trojans with game of 264 and 205 for a 469 series.

Carson Helman rolled games of 205 and 161 and Kyle Wickman had games of 183 and 159.

Ethan Blanchard had games of 175 and 151 and Logan Smith rolled a 211.

Ryan Kaiser added a 147.

Troy had baker games of 157, 163, 209 and 223.

Piqua 1,676,

Newton 1,369

PIQUA — The Piqua bowling team got a win over Newton at Breakpoint Entertainment.

Brayden Soliday had games of 177 and 160 and Collin Snyder rolled games of 150 and 149.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 135 and 155 and Connor Bollinger had games of 135 and 127.

Austyn Potter rolled games of 129 and 104.

Piqua had baker games of 144 and 110.

Blake Reish led Newton with games of 156 and 149 and Dalton Trucksis had games of 105 and 101.

Grant Avey had games of 116 and 198, Razz Garber rolled a 109, Grayden Stocker had a 102 and Alex Hartman rolled an 89.

Newton had baker games of 133 and 119.

GIRLS

Basketball

Miss. Valley 59

Troy Christian 32

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Mississinawa Valley led 26-11, 35-17 and 51-21 at the quarter breaks.

Bowling

Troy 2,148

Tecumseh 1,599

NEW CARLISLE — The Troy girls bowling team rolled to a win over Tecumseh Tuesday.

Kristin Sedam led Troy with games of 206 and 151.

Aiyana Godwin had games of 176 and 160 and Libby Burghardt had games of 138 and 149.

Kiandra Smith had games of 150 and 136, Kayana Bidle rolled a 128 and Chloe Steiner had a 104.

Troy had baker games of 180, 174, 137 and 159.

Piqua 1,328

Newton 1,244

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team got a win at Breakpoint Entertainment.

Kiya Treon had games of 120 and 142 to lead Piqua.

Diya Patel rolled games of 128 and 103 and Miranda Sweetman had games of 101 and 100.

Allison Hicks had games of 92 and 101 and Kaylee Eleyet rolled games of 118 and 171.

Piqua had baker games of 121 and 131.

Alyssa Hampton rolled games of 98 and 124 for Newton.

Giselle Michaels rolled games of 94 and 106 and Breanna McClish had games of 106 and 113.

Rachel Hix had games of 90 and 124, Marissa Schleintz rolled a 101 and Haley Caldwell had an 82.

Newton had baker games of 99 and 107.