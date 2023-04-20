Troy boys tennis gets win over Lehman Catholic

TROY — When Lehman Catholic tennis coach Tim Ungerich took over the boys and girls programs, the first thing he did was re-instate the matches with Troy — and his good friend Mark Goldner.

“These matches had stopped for awhile,” Ungericht said. “Goldy (Mark Goldner) and I have been friends for a long time and I brought these matches back. We have been playing them in boys and girls tennis since I became coach.”

And both teams were looking for something in Wednesday’s match — and found it, despite Troy’s 5-0 victory.

Troy was coming off its first loss of the season to Tippecanoe.

“After last night (Tuesday), I wanted to see how the kids responded,” Goldner said. “I was watching them and they all seemed to be pretty upbeat. They handled it well.”

And Lehman was looking to shake off the rust.

After a two-week break in the schedule, the Cavaliers came back with a match against Beavercreek B Tuesday and Troy Wednesday.

“Those are some tough teams,” Ungericht said. “We will learn from matches like this. And we had Milton-Union scheduled for Monday, but it was rained out. They are a really good team. I know we are 1-5, but I don’t think that reflects the kind of team we have. Our schedule will lighten up now. Troy is a really good team and we came in here and won some games.”

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Joe Pannapara 6-1, 6-2; Kellan Nichols defeated Javier Salvador 6-1, 6-2 aand Michael Burns defeated Logan Lindson 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Tommy Lins and Luke Courtad 6-0, 6-0 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Thomas White and Avaro Bullon 6-0, 6-1.

And as always in the spring in Ohio — as Troy improved to 10-1 — if you don’t like the weather, just wait a day.

“It was hot out there today,” Goldner said. “You could see the players were feeling that. It would be alright if it was hot like that every day and they were used to it. It was cold and windy yesterday. It is supposed to be hot again Thursday.

“Hopefully, we will have a good match with Stebbins. On Friday, we are scheduled to play Bellbrook, who has a really good team.”

After two friends go together to watch their teams compete on the court.

