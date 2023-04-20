Northmont operating levy will be on the May 2 ballot

By Amantha Garpiel

ENGLEWOOD — Registered voters in the Northmont City Schools District will see a 7.82 mill property tax levy on the May 2 Miami County primary election ballot.

The levy would provide a set amount of $5,800,000 to provide funding for emergency requirements of the Northmont City Schools district. The 7.82 mill levy amounts to an annual tax of $274 for each $100,000 of appraised property value for a period of 10 years, beginning in 2024.

This levy is considered an emergency levy, which is stipulated by Ohio law, and is only to generate the stipulated amount of no more or less than $5,800,000 per year for a period of 10 years.

According to the Northmont City Schools website, www.northmontschools.com/News/3063#sthash.KBOJ7vm0.dpbs, this is the first time since 2016 that the district has introduced a new operating levy. The district is asking voters to pass this levy due to the districts expenditures currently exceeding revenues, causing the school to rely on reserve funds for everyday operations in the district.

Since realizing that the district’s funds are in decline, Northmont City Schools have taken action to reduce spending and remain fiscally responsible. The district has cut building budgets by half a million dollars and eliminated an administration position. The district plans to continue searching for ways to reduce expenses.