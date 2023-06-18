Camilla Chavis, left, and Xavier Chavis, right, carry a banner to lead marchers leaving the parking lot of Hobart Food Equipment on South Ridge Avenue during the 2023 Juneteenth Community Walk held on Saturday, June 17. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Jacob Wittman carries a sign during the 2023 Juneteenth Community Walk held on Saturday, June 17. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Yolanda Drake and members of the LYD Band perform during the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration held at McKaig and Race Park on Saturday, June 17. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Members of the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps prepare to join a parade of marchers departing from the parking lot of Hobart Food Equipment on South Ridge Avenue during the 2023 Juneteenth Community Walk held on Saturday, June 17. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

Camilla Chavis, left, and Xavier Chavis, right, carry a banner to lead marchers leaving the parking lot of Hobart Food Equipment on South Ridge Avenue during the 2023 Juneteenth Community Walk held on Saturday, June 17.

Jacob Wittman carries a sign during the 2023 Juneteenth Community Walk held on Saturday, June 17.

Yolanda Drake and members of the LYD Band perform during the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration held at McKaig and Race Park on Saturday, June 17.

Members of the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps prepare to join a parade of marchers departing from the parking lot of Hobart Food Equipment on South Ridge Avenue during the 2023 Juneteenth Community Walk held on Saturday, June 17.