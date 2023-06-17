Ross Ferrell rolls in a par putt on the third hole during the first round of the Troy City Golf Championship Saturday at Miami Shores Golf Course. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jacky Chenn blasts out of bunker on the third hole Saturday at the Troy City Golf Championship. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Justin Weber watches his approach shot to the third hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Matt Maurer watches his drive on the first hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Ross Ferrell will take a two-shot lead to the final round of the Troy City Golf Championship Sunday at Miami Shores Golf Course.

Ferrell shot matching nines of even-par 36 for a 72 Saturday in the opening round at Miami Shores.

He offset an early bogey with a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole.

After opening the back nine with bogeys on 10 and 11, Ferrell countered that with birdies on the par-3 12th hole and par-4 13th hole, before parring his final six holes.

Justin Weber is two shots back after a two-over par 74.

Weber carded a one-under 35 on his back nine, with a birdie on the par-4 13th hole.

Matt Maurer is another shot back after an opening round 75 and Jacky Chen is in fourth after carding a 76.

First Flight

Andrew Lindeman used a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to take the lead after and opening round 79.

Brian Stafford is one shot back after carding an 80 and Sean Maurer is another shot back after carding an 81.

Seniors

Jeff Poettinger opened a two-shot lead with a 75 in his opening round.

Jason Thompson is two shots back after a 77 and Dave Gregorovic is third after a 78.

Super Seniors

John Mutschler took the lead after an opening round 74, which included an even-par 36 on the back nine.

Jeff Goodall and Bob Rohr are one shot back after both golfers carded 75 in the opening round.

Super Duper Seniors

Gary Weaver holds the first round lead after carding a 79.

Mike Cargill is one shot back after shooting 80 in the opening round and Jack Holtel is third after carding an 81.