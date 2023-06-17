Police log

THURSDAY

-2:18 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Staunton Commons Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-3:45 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-1:34 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

-11:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of East Franklin Street.

-10:07 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Jersey Mike’s on West Main street.

MONDAY

-10:27 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Maplecrest Drive.

-2:44 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Hauenstein Court.

-1:33 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of South Counts Street.

-1:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-10:48 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Kroger on West Market Street. An employee’s vehicle was keyed in the parking lot while they were working.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.