Troy Chamber announces Christmas in July promotion

TROY—The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) announced the return of the Christmas in July promotion.

The event kicks off on Thursday, July 18, where participating businesses will be offering a generous 20% off on select items or the whole store. This is the perfect opportunity to snag those summer essentials or start early on your holiday shopping.

On Friday, July 19, shoppers can continue to enjoy the savings with a 15% discount on featured products or the whole store. Whether you’re looking for fashion, home décor, or gifts for loved ones, our local businesses have something for everyone.

As the event winds down on Saturday, July 20, shoppers can still take advantage of a 10% discount on a wide range of items. Don’t miss out on this final day to find great deals and support local businesses in Troy.

“We are thrilled to bring the festive cheer of Christmas in July to our community,” said Executive Director Kathi Roetter. “This event not only offers fantastic savings but also highlights the unique offerings of our local businesses.”

Make sure to mark your calendars and join us for a memorable Christmas in July shopping experience. Support local businesses and enjoy savings throughout the event. For more information and a list of participating stores, visit www.troyohiochamber.com/christmas-in-july/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for daily giveaways.

About Christmas in July:

Christmas in July event is an annual celebration that brings together local businesses and shoppers in a festive atmosphere. With discounts and special promotions, the event aims to boost the local economy and provide residents with exceptional shopping opportunities.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization representing over 500 local businesses. The Chamber is the catalyst for business growth. The convener of leaders and influencers that make things happen and is the champion for a stronger community. The mission of the Chamber is to empower prosperity for Troy. For additional information please contact, [email protected].