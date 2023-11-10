Troy Chamber hosts Superior Credit Union ribbon-cutting

Superior Credit Union President and CEO Phil Buell, center left, is interviewed by Troy Chamber of Commerce member Chuck Fox, center right, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday, Nov. 9. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Superior Credit Union on Thursday, Nov. 9, joining representatives from the city of Troy in welcoming the new full-service office located on West Main Street.

“We’re owned by our members,” President and CEO Phil Buell said. “Because of that, we’re a non-profit. Our mission statement is to work in our members’ best interests.”

“If you come in for a product or service with the credit union, we’re not doing what’s most profitable for us; we’re doing what we can do to help you make right decisions and improve your financial life,” he said. “We work for you; that’s why we’re a credit union, and that’s how we take care of our members.”

Based in Lima, Superior Credit Union serves more than 100,000 members at 25 western Ohio offices. The credit union provides consumer and mortgage loans, real estate brokerage, investment and retirement planning, insurance services, checking and savings accounts, and small business services and loans.

Located at 847 West Main Street, the Troy branch office has been open since February.

“We have over 100,000 members; 3,000 of them are right here in Troy,” Buell said.

“We have offices in Toledo and all the way down to Cincinnati,” he said. “Anybody who lives, works or worships here in Miami County, or anywhere north of here to Toledo or anywhere south with the exception of Montgomery County, can join Superior Credit Union.”

More information can be found online at www.superiorcu.com.

“You just don’t find this anymore,” Buell said. “We are the largest mortgage lender throughout west central Ohio. We can do everything on the building side; we help small businesses, we can help consumers with car loans.”

“We’ll still do small loans,” he said, “and we don’t charge you a fee because we’re member-owned.”