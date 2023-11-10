Veteran ID cards update OK’d by MC Commissioners

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized the update of Veteran Identification cards and discussed a county restock food pantry program during their meeting on Nov. 9.

The Veteran ID cards, introduced on March 16, 2017, can be used as an alternative form of Voter ID, or to receive discounts at participating retail establishments and restaurants.

Miami County Recorder Jessica Lopez said these wallet-sized cards are more convenient to carry than a DD Form 214 as proof of military service. She added that it used to cost $1 to obtain these cards, but after consulting with the Director of the Miami County Veterans Services Office, eliminating this cost would be more beneficial to veterans and would not be a significant loss to the county.

“The real value in that project is saying thank you to our veterans and getting back to our veteran population. The recorder’s office is appreciative of the opportunity to be able to provide this service to the veterans,” Lopez said.

The commissioners introduced Angela Lewis, director of Human Resources for Miami County, to discuss the Miami County Cares Restock the Food Pantry Program.

“We have boxes that have been generously donated from New Method Packaging. We have 500 boxes sitting in maintenance. We have 15 items that are in high need for our food pantries. So, we’re working with them on that people can put the donations in the box and drop it off at the Hobart Center any time before Dec. 8 or Saturday morning, Dec. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. And we’ll distribute the boxes to four different food pantries throughout Miami County,” Lewis said.

The four Miami County food pantries associated with this program are First Place Food Pantry, New Path Inc., Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, and Bethany Center.

A full list of the pantry items can be found at https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/1118/Miami-County-Cares.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following agenda items:

• To change to a contract with M&T Excavating, LLC for the “Village of Bradford East Oakwood Street Improvement Project” as the Miami County Department of Development recommended. The change order is an increase of $40,640 due to unforeseen changes in item quantities from the initial cost estimate. The new contract amount, including the change order, is now $666,645. The village of Bradford is responsible for paying the remainder of the contract.

• A contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Peterson Road Bridge Over the Great Miami River Project, including improvements to Peterson Road, replacing the bridge, widening the roadway, grading, drainage, and traffic signal upgrades.

• To authorize outpatient juvenile offender treatment services for court-referred juveniles and families with Kari Higgins Counseling of Xenia. The cost will include $60 for individual therapy, $75 for family therapy, $150 for diagnostic screening, and $300 for each sex offender assessment, for a total cost not to exceed $40,000. The contract is effective from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024.

• To authorize a placement contract with the Village Network of Wooster, effective Jan. 1, 2023, and scheduled to run until Dec. 31, 2025, for $350,000 requested by the Director of Job and Family Services.

The commissioners announced that Miami County offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

The commissioners will attend the Revolutionary War Patriot, Sergeant Job Liming’s Grave Marking Ceremony at the Casstown Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. The Elizabeth Township Historical Society hosts this event.