Troy Christian senior Caleb Reno looks to finish with a bang at the state swimming championships

Troy Christian’s Caleb Reno takes the fastest qualifying time in the 100 butterfly into the D-II state swimming championships Thursday and Friday at the Canton Natatorium. Provided Photo

TROY — Thursday and Friday at the D-II state swimming championships at Canton Natatorium will be the final high school meet will be the final swims of Troy Christian senior Caleb Reno’s amazing career.

And the son of Curtis and Christy Reno plans on going out with a bang.

Reno goes in to Thursday’s prelims with the fastest qualifying time in the 100 butterfly, 48.88 and the second fastest qualifying time in the 100 backstroke, 49.34.

Jager Ninke has the second fastest time in the butterfly of 49.06 and Krys Gorski of Anders Osborne has the fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 48.92.

“It is exciting to think about,” Reno said about the possibility of winning a state championship. “It would be exciting. It is a lot of pressure (to have the fast time), but I have always performed well under pressure.”

Reno first began swimming at a young age.

“I was probably six years old,” he said.

But, he had no idea what it would lead to.

He started to get an idea of what could happen his sophomore year, when he placed seventh in the butterfly.

“I guess it was in the back of my mind,” Reno said about possibly being a state champion one day. “But, you really never know for sure what is going to happen.”

He improved on that his junior season, taking third in the butterfly and adding a trip to the podium in the backstroke, where he finished seventh.

“I have always loved the butterfly,” Reno said. “When I started doing the backstroke, I realized I could be pretty good at that as well.”

After winning two district titles at the Canton Natatorium last weekend, he is going to a facility and atmosphere he is very familiar with.

“I have swum there quite a few times,” Reno said. “I am very comfortable there.”

And Reno knows what he has to do throughout the races.

“I have practiced enough and swam enough, I know what I have to do and how I am doing,” he said. “I would say this biggest thing for me is the turn and when I am underwater. That is probably my strength.”

He still is amazed it will be the final races of his high school career.

“The time has flown by,” Reno said.

Just like he does every time he hits the water.

D-I

Troy sophomore Cassidy Gifford will swim in the prelims Friday, with the final set for Saturday.

She has the 21st fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 24.24.

Troy sophomore diver Simone Scribner is also hoping to compete on Wednesday in the diving.

She is an alternate after finishing ninth in the district diving with a score of 362.30.

D-II

The prelims are Thursday in swimming for the finals set for Saturday.

Covington brothers Drew and Brock Gessner will be joining Reno in the boys competiton.

Drew has the 13th fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 53.32 and the 28th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 54.42.

Brock has the 24th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 53.67.

In the girls competition, Troy Christian’s Carson Voisinet will compete in two events.

She has the 24th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:09.21 and the 25th fastest time in the 100 butterfly,.54.

Tippecanoe’s Gracie Ganger will compete in three events, including two relays.

Ganger has the 17th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:07.35.

The 200 medley relay (Maeve McMaken, Ganger, Alaina Jacquemin, Abigayle Poffenberger) has the 15th fastest time, 1:53.05.

The 200 free relay (Ganger, Jacquemin, Avery Anderson, Poffenberger has the 20th fastest time), 1:43.70.

