Versailles Poultry Days accepting vendor reservations

VERSAILLES — The 2024 Versailles Poultry Days festival is now accepting vendor reservations.

The festival will be held June 14-16. Organizers expect sales to increase from the 37,000 dinners sold at last year’s festival. Vendor options include 10-by-10-foot spaces in the vendor tent or space for your own tent. All vendor tent spaces are on asphalt, while 15-by-15-foot spaces for your own tent or display are available on either asphalt or grass.

Interested vendors can visit the vendor information section at www.VersaillesPoultryDays.com and return the signed application and payment. Registration will remain open until noon on Friday, June 14, or until all spaces are full. All proceeds benefit the Zac Richard Memorial Scholarship Fund which manages the vendor area and can be contacted at [email protected]. The Zac Richard Scholarship Fund has raised over $34,000 for scholarships.

Prepared food vendor spaces are full. Any requests for activities or displays are reviewed by the Poultry Days board and should be sent to [email protected]. Presale bulk chicken sales will open in the coming weeks at www.VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Contact [email protected] for all chicken-related questions.

Versailles Poultry Days was established in 1952 and has served up summer fun for 72 years. For more details follow them on Facebook or visit the website.