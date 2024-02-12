Troy Christian, Tippecanoe receive high seeds in Southwest District Boys Basketball sectional tournament pairings

Parker Penrod and Troy Christian hope to soar in the D-IV postseason. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jackson Davis and Tippecanoe are driving for tournament success, while Brady O’Leary and Troy look to pull an upset. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Kamden Wolfe and Miami East will be shooting for another tournament run. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Turner Lachey and Lehman Catholic will be driving for some postseason success. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

The Southwest District Boys Basketball sectional tournament pairings were held Sunday.

DIVISION I

Centerville Sectional

Troy, 6-14, received the 16th seed in the D-I SuperSectional and will play fourth seed Wayne (13-7) at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Centerville High School.

Vandalia Sectional

Piqua, 5-16, received the 19th seed in the D-I Super Sectional and will play top seed Centerville (13-6) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Vandalia-Butler SAC.

DIVISON II

Trotwood-Madison Sectional

Tippecanoe, 19-2, received the third seed in the D-II SuperSectional and will play 16th seed Meadowdale (9-13) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Sectional

Bethel, 5-15, received the 20th seed in the D-II SuperSectional and will play 17th seed Bellefontaine (6-13) at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Springfield High School.

DIVISION III

Vandalia Sectional

Miami East, 13-8, received the eighth seed in the D-III SuperSectional and will play 12th seed Dixie (11-10) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Vandalia-Butler SAC.

The winner will advance to play fourth seed Carlisle (14-7) at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

The district semifinal is at 7 p.m. March 2.

Northmont Sectional

Milton-Union, 3-17, received the 20th seed in the D-III Super Sectional and will play top seed Tri-Village (19-1) at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Northmont High School.

DIVISON IV

Piqua Sectional

Troy Christian, Bradford and Covington will all be playing in the Piqua sectional at Garbry Gymnasium.

Troy Christian, 18-2, received the second seed and Bradford, 11-9, received the 12th seed in the Division IV SuperSectional.

On Feb. 23, Bradford will play 17th seed Ansonia (5-16) at 6 p.m. and Troy Christian will play 21st seed Catholic Central (4-16) at 7:30 p.m.

The winners will play each other on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The district semifinal game is at 6 p.m. March 1.

Covington, 8-12, received the 15th seed in the Division IV Super Sectional.

The Buccs will play fifth seed Legacy Christian (15-4) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Troy Sectional

Lehman Catholic and Newton will play in the Troy sectional at the Trojan Activity Center.

Lehman Catholic, 15-5, received the seventh seed in the Division IV Super Sectional and took a bye.

The Cavaliers will play the winner of ninth seed Southeastern (13-7) and 19th seed Houston (4-16) at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

Newton, 12-8, received the 11th seed in the D-IV SuperSectional.

The Indians will play 13th seed Riverside (9-11) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The winner will play 14th seed Emmanuel Christian (10-11) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27.