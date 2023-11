TROY — The Troy City Schools will be hosting a state of the schools event from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 in the Troy High School Auditorium.

This event is open to the public. It will also be broadcast live on the district’s Facebook page.

Troy City Schools administrators and Troy Board of Education members will be discussing the current state of the district, as well as what the future holds. It will also include a Q&A session.