Troy Civic Theater presents “I Hate Hamlet”

Courtesy | Troy Civic Theater

TROY — The Troy Civic Theater will present “I Hate Hamlet” Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17, offering performances at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“Andrew Rally seems to have it all: celebrity and acclaim from his starring role in a hit television series; a rich, beautiful girlfriend; a glamorous, devoted agent; the perfect New York apartment; and the chance to play Hamlet in Central Park,” a press release issued by the Troy Civic Theater on Thursday, Sept. 7 said. “When Andrew’s agent visits him, she reminisces about her brief romance with John Barrymore many years ago, in Andrew’s apartment. This prompts a séance to summon his ghost.”

“From the moment Barrymore returns, dressed in high Shakespearean garb, Andrew’s life is no longer his own.”

“I Hate Hamlet” is being presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service and is sponsored in full by Chevrolet of Troy

Tickets for $15 each, and are available at http://https://troycivic.booktix.com/ and by calling the box office at 937-339-7700.