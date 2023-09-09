Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-5:46 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Oak Street.

-12:15 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

THURSDAY

-10:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-7:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of East Franklin Street.

-7:08 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive. Laurisha A. Pullings, 27, of Troy, was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct. Shariece A. Vanhoose, 31, of Troy, was charged with menacing.

-11:29 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-10:02 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of Paradise Trail.

-9:20 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at Menke Park on West Main Street.

-4:44 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of DUI in the 500 block of Maplecrest Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-6:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-9:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Towne Park Apartments on Towne Park Drive.

