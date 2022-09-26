Troy Civic Theatre 2022-23 season starts Sept. 30

TROY — The 2022-23 Troy Civic Theatre season opens with the non-stop English farce, “See How They Run,” written by Phillip King.

“So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish audiences are left as exhausted from laughter as though they had run a foot race. Galloping in and out of the four doors of an English vicarage are an American actor and actress (he is now stationed with the Air Force in England), a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies, an old maid who “touches alcohol for the first time in her life,” four men in clergyman suits presenting the problem of which is which (for disguised as one is an escaped prisoner), and a sedate Bishop aghast at all these goings-on and the trumped up stories they tell him.” (from Concord Theatricals.)

“See How They Run” is directed by Michael Schumacher and features: Tina Green as Ida, Janet Wasson as Ms. Skillon, Carlos Baez Jr. as Rev. Lionel Toop, Abby Kinnebrew Smith as Penelope Toop, Doug Gibbons as Corp. Clive Winton, Derek Dunavent as the intruder, Brian Laughlin as the Bishop of Lax, John Lawson as Rev. Arthur Humphrey, Sam Jacobi as Sergeant Towers, and Macy O’Brien as choir boy.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., starting Sept. 30, and running for two weeks. Tickets are $14 each and can be obtained online at www.troycivictheatre.com or by calling the box office at 937-339-7700. The show is being presented by special arrangement through Concord Theatricals, and is being sponsored by Chevrolet of Troy.

Season tickets are still available for $46 each through the closing of “See How They Run,” only through the box office. Season tickets include one seat for each of the 4 regular season shows: “See How They Run,” “The Trial Of Ebenezer Scrooge,” Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” and “Fireflies.”