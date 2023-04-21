TROY — The Troy Civic Theatre presents “Fireflies,” by Matthew Barber. Performances are scheduled for April 28-30 and May 5-7.

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, set in her routines and secure in her position as the town’s most respected woman—until a hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor’s house, and possibly her life. Can the unexpected sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is there truth in the gossip that Abel isn’t all that he seems to be? Either way, the whole town is talking.

“Fireflies” is directed by Terressa Knoch, with assistance from Betty Scisson, and features Sarah Hollis as Eleanor Bannister, Colin Girolamo as Able Brown, Katie Adams as Grace Bodell and John Lawson as Eugene Claymire

“Fireflies” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, and is being sponsored by Chevrolet of Troy

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 each, and are available online at troycivictheatre.com or by calling the box office at 937-339-7700.