Troy Civic Theatre presents special season extra, ‘Motherhood Out Loud’

TROY — What better way to celebrate Mom than a staged reading all about Motherhood and raising kids? To honor all the wonderful people raising kids in our lives, Troy Civic Theatre is presenting a special season extra this year, “Motherhood Out Loud,” a collection of short scenes and monologues.

“Motherhood Out Loud” will be presented as a staged reading on May 13 and 14 only. Tickets are $12 each ($10 for current season ticket holders) and are available at troycivictheatre.com or by calling the box office at 937-339-7700. Season ticket holders who did not reserve their seats when purchasing their season tickets will need to call the box office to reserve seats.

“Motherhood Out Loud” is directed by Beth Shrake, with assistance from Steve Dietrich, and features: Jackie Chamberlin, Jennifer Kaufman, Jessica Echols, Jessica Hoying, Julie Zalar, Kathy McIntosh, Melanie Brown, Michelle Peterson, Niccole SueAnn Wallace, Rachel Brown, Sandy Ehrlich, Sandy Lemming, Cody Peterson, Derek Dunavent and Michael Schumacher.

Please note: the show is presented as a series of vignettes, highlighting the fun and challenges of motherhood. It is intended for mature audiences as it contains some adult language and situations. Older teens might enjoy it, but parental discretion is advised.

“Motherhood Out Loud” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.