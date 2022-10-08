Troy doubles team, Brumbaugh win sectional tennis titles

TROY — The Troy doubles team of junior Elizabeth Niemi and Nina Short showed are picking up the doubles game quickly at the D-I sectional finals Saturday at Troy High School.

And in D-II action at Troy City Park, Shannon Brumbaugh added to her family legacy and Tippecanoe had another solid day.

TROY

Short and Niemi were never in jeopardy of dropping a set Saturday.

The first seeds — who played first and second singles during the season — topped the fourth seed of Northmont’s Kennedi Robinson and Makayla Hibbard 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals and third seeded Dani Riggs and Jenna Sutter of Butler 6-2, 6-1 in the finals.

“I am really happy for Liz (Elizabeth Niemi),” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “She has gone through a lot this season. And Nina (Short) is just a freshman. I really did (think they could win the sectional), but you never know. For some reason, they weren’t quite as sharp as they were Monday (in there first three matches).”

There play picked up in the title match against Butler.

“I think the second set, we were much more relaxed,” Goldner said. “When you play first and second singles during the season, you are used to a lot of pace (on the ball). We weren’t seeing a lot of pace today. I think they adjusted to that in the second set. We will get ready for Thursday now. Anytime you win a sectional, you have to be happy.”

The district tournament will be played Thursday at the ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center.

MILTON-UNION

Milton-Union junior Shannon Brumbaugh was aware of the family history at stake Saturday — but that was not her primary focus.

Brumbaugh, a state qualifier in doubles a year ago, improved to 28-1 on the season without dropping a set.

She topped third seed Nicki Bauer of Tippecanoe 6-2, 6-1 and second seed Taylor Errett of Northwestern 6-2 6-2 to become the fourth Bulldog — all named Brumbaugh — to win a sectional single title.

She followed in the footsteps of her uncle John Bumbaugh and brothers Matthew and Philip Brumbaugh.

“It was in the back of my mind,” Brumbaugh said. “But, it wasn’t what I was focused on.”

She also became the first Lady Bulldog to win both a doubles sectional title and singles sectional title.

“You think about the history and tradition of our program and she is the first girl to do that,” Milton-Union coach Kevin Brackman said. “What she did today is a really big deal. We are looking forward to next week. We are excited about the possibilities for her next week at district.”

Brumbaugh is going to district in singles for the first time.

“It will definitely be different,” she said. “It seems strange not having a doubles partner out there.”

She will be joined by the Milton-Union doubles team of Ellie Coate and Maggie Black.

The fourth seeds lost to top seeded Riya Patel and Eliza Zweizig 6-2, 6-0 and lost to third seed Olivia and Sophie Walrath of Tecumseh in a marathon third place match 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-5.

Milton was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set.

“That was Tecumseh’s first and second singles players,” Brackman said. “We knew that was going to be a really tough match.”

TIPPECANOE

The Red Devils have two singles players and Patel and Zweizig moving on to the district tournament.

Patel and Zweizig, the. top seeds, faced second seeds Leah Fraker and Macy Yeager of Northwestern in the title match after beating Milton-Union. Northwestern won the match 6-2, 7-6 (1).

“We had beaten them (Northwestern) 8-6 in a pro set earlier this year,” Tippecanoe coach Hannah Essick said. “But, you have to give it to them. They were the better team today.”

In singles, Bauer and Ellie Waibel faced off in the third-place match.

Bauer had to lost to Brumbaugh in the semis, while Waibel lost to Errett 6-1, 6-3.

Waibel pushed Bauer to a third set, before her teammate won 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.

“That is kind of how the challenge matches went with those two this year,” Essick said. “They would split sets and Nicki (Bauer) would win the third set. Now, we just have to hope for a good draw at districts.”

The D-II district tournament is Thursday at the ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center.

