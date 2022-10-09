Friday Football Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy football team pulled away in the second half for a 55-6 win over West Carrollton Friday night in MVL action.

The Trojans — who led 7-6 at halftime — improved to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the MVL.

Troy will host Greenville Friday night.

Jahari Ward had another big game for the Trojans.

He rushed for 319 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Ward had touchdown runs of 27 and 63 yards.

The Trojans scored three defensive touchdowns and one on special teams.

Nick Kawecki returned the second half kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.

In addition to catching a 35-yard touchdown pass from Donnie Stanley, Colin Stoltz also returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

Antonio Gonzalez returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and Devin Strobel returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown.

Willie Ritchey ran 13 yards for Troy’s first touchdown.

Gonzalez intercepted two passes and Logan Ullery had his sixth interception of the season.

Ullery forced a fumble and Noah Miller recovered a fumble.

Caleb Akins led the defense with six tackles.

Milton-Union 47,

W. Carrollton 6

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs cruised to a TRC win Friday night.

Milton-Union, 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the TRC, will play at Northridge Friday night.

Bethel, 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the TRC, will play at Miami East Friday night.

Lehman 67,

Covington 6

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team cruised to a TRC win.

Lehman (3-5, 2-3) will host Troy Christian Saturday night.

Covington (1-5, 0-3) is off next week.

Donovan O’Leary was 12 of 15 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns for the Cavaliers.

AJ Newson caught three passes for 104 yards and Justin Chapman caught four passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Turner Lachey caught a touchdown pass and threw one to Dylan Geise.

Donovan O’Leary had three carries for 79 yards and one touchdown and Kayden Franklin had five carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Hayden Sever, Newson, Evan O’Leary and Seth Knapke all ran for one touchdown each.

Jack Williams and Will Ford intercepted passes and Sever recovered a fumble.

Newson and Ethan Stiver had 10 tackles each and Sever and Wyatt Earhart had seven tackles each.

Covington’s score came on an 80-yard kickoff return by DeAnthony Bennett.

Bennett had 49 yards rushing on 18 carries and Dae’Lynn Garrett intercepted a pass.

Garrett Leistner had eight tackles and Bennett had seven tackles.

Northridge 34,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian football team struggled in TRC action.

The Eagles (1-7, 1-4) will play Lehman Catholic at Sidney Friday night.

Riverside 45,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team struggled as well Friday night as Riverside remained unbeaten in TRC play.

East (1-7, 1-4) will host Bethel Friday night.

Brian Laughman led the rushing attack with 49 yards on five carries and Connor Dalton had 15 carries for 40 yards.

Dalton led the defense with 13 tackles and Luke Bowsher had 12 tackles.

Aaron Mills had eight tackles and Brock Ritchea added seven tackles.