Propane leak prompts HazMat response

PIQUA — A leaking propane tank caused some concern near Piqua on Saturday afternoon.

Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers sent Piqua Fire Department units to Piqua Transfer Services on Loony Road, north of Co. Rd. 25-A at 2:30 p.m. after a propane leak was reported.

Piqua fire units, along with a tanker from Fletcher Fire Department responded and found a 1,000 gallon propane tank acivly leaking.

“The leak was coming from a service valve on the top of the tank,” said, Assistant Chief Dustin Lacy of the Piqua Fire Department, “a relief valve that should have automatically stopped the leak did not work.”

A crew of Piqua firefighters donned protective gear and approached the tank, attempting to manually tighten the valve but were not able to get the flow of gas to stop.

HazMat 5 and HazMat 6 were dispatched from Troy Fire Department. HazMat crews, and using hand tools,were able to stop the flow of gas.

The tank, one of a pair of 1,000 gallon tanks, is owned and maintained by AmeriGas. Their only available crew was then in another part of the state and HazMat crews/firefighters had the situation contained before they arrived.

Lacy said that AmeriGas officials said that the tank will be replaced.

Wind speed and direction were favorable on Sunday allowing firefighters to not evacuate any nearby residents.

There were no injuries reported and fire units cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m.