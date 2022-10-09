Weekend Cross Country Roundup

HAMILTON — The Troy boys cross country team finished third at the Ross Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven included Gavin Hutchinson, 6, 16:44.0; Kyle McCord, 10, 16:59.0; Luke Plaisier, 12, 17:07.0; Gavin Romberger, 18, 17:27.0; Noah Zink, 19, 17:28.0; Chet Snyder, 26, 17:44.0 and Cooper Gambrell, 39, 18:01.0.

Anna Invitational

ANNA — Asher Long led Covington to an eighth-place finish at the Anna Invitational Saturday.

Bethel was 15th and Lehman Catholic was 18th.

Long won the race in 15:34.0.

The rest of the Covington top seven were Beck Wilson, 43, 17:51.1; Calub Hembree, 49, 18:00.2; Tanner Palsgrove, 58, 18:10.0; Preston King, 67, 18:19.5; Mic Barhorst, 70, 18:21.4 and Caleb Ryman, 77, 18:26.8.

The Bees top seven were Austin Hawkins, 35, 17:41.9; Bryce Schwieterman, 82, 18:29.0; Kade Schweikhardt, 93, 18:36.7; Patrick Firstenberger, 118, 19:06.1; John Daugherty, 141, 19:45.8; Caleb Wrobel, 226, 22:48.6 and Gavin Mullin, 248, 25:36.9.

Lehman runners included Logan Linson, 134, 19:34.0; Gus Schmiesing, 146, 19:48.9; Adam Flood, 169, 20:30.2; Calvin Linson, 189, 21:14.5 and Chris Galbreath, 210, 21:48.4.

Running for Troy Christian was Landon Patel, 98, 18:40.0.

Coldwater Lions

COLDWATER — The Bradford boys cross country team finished 21st at Coldwater Saturday.

Bradford runners included Owen Canan, 11, 17:37.5; Owen Beachler, 184, 22:04.68; Stephen Stewart, 206, 23:27.54; Ethan Brogan, 223, 24:25.33 and Dalton Reck, 227, 25:04.7.

GIRLS

Ross Invitational

HAMILTON — The Troy girls cross country team finished fourth at the Ross Invitational.

Troy’s top seven included Millie Peltier, 10, 20:09.0; Fiona Battle, 16, 20:17.0; Ashley Kyle, 24, 20:33.0; Lily Zimmerman, 25, 20:33.0; Isabel Westerheide, 59, 21:26.0; Hallie Frigge, 68, 21:45.0 and Kiley Kitta, 71, 21:48.0.

Anna Invitational

ANNA — The Covington girls cross country team finished sixth at the Anna Invitational.

Troy Christian was 12th and Bethel was 14th.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 8, 19:41.7; Johanna Welborn, 14, 20:29.8; Delaney Murphy, 63, 23:00.1; Eve Welborn, 67, 23:27.5; Ella White, 87, 24:34.4; Bella Welch, 98, 25:01.9 and Summer Anderson, 140, 29:32.5.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 43, 22:16.2;Lila Echemann, 77, 24:04.9; Norah Rocke, 88, 24:37.5; Annaliese Erdahl, 94, 24:55.5; Gwen Harris, 107, 25:37.0 and Anna Lee, 133, 28:26.4.

Bethel runners included Eva Fry, 92, 24:43.6; Kelsie Dallas, 101, 25:19.8; Carmyn Nida, 104, 25:28.2;Abby Murlin, 136, 29:03.6 and Aleiah Fry, 138, 29:13.5.

Lehman runners included Anna Minneci, 35, 21:55.8; Noelle Reineke, 95, 24:59.2; Zippy Bezy, 119, 26:22.5 and Amy Briggs, 148, 30:52.2.

Coldwater Lions

COLDWATER — The Bradford girls cross country team finished 19th at Coldwater.

Bradford runners included Megan Wood, 102, 23:23.92; Emma Lavey, 130, 24:45.16; Isabella Hamilton, 167, 26:38.69; Kristen Skinner, 195, 32:43.70 and Daphne Lavey, 196, 32:36.13.