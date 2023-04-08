Troy girls win Herb Hartman Invitational

TROY —The Troy girls track and field team turned in another strong performance Friday night, winning the Herb Hartman.

Troy had a comfortable lead most of the night.

With an 11-point lead over Tipp going to the 1,600 relay, Troy scratched from the race and Tipp won, leaving Troy with 102 points and Tipp second with 101.

Leah Harnish had another big night fro the Trojans.

She ran away with the 400-meter dash, winning in 57.49.

“I didn’t meet my expectations in the 400,” Harnish said about wanting a faster time. “But, I will take it.”

In the 100 and 200, she finished second to Trotwood-Madison’s Mariah Day.

Harnish’s time in the 100 was 12.48 and her time in the 200 was 25.73.

“I love running against her (Mariah Day),” Harnish said. “I wasn’t happy with my race in the 100. My goal was to get in the 25s in the 200, so I was happy with that. I love this meet. You see some great competition.”

Troy also got a win from Kiyah Baker in the shot put, with a distance of 35-4.

“I was up against great competition and I had a PR, so I have to be happy with that,” Baker said. “I do (look forward to the Hartman). You see a lot of different schools you don’t normally compete against and it is great competition.”

Millie Peltier had a second-place finish in the 2,000 steeplechase, 8:30.20 and the 400 relay team finished second.

Taking third were Hannah Duff, pole vault, 10-6; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 100-01 and Tatyana Green, shot put, 34-3 3-4.

Tippecanoe won the 1,600 relay, 4:19.96.

Taking second were Alex Foster, 400, 61.04; Isa Ramos, 3,200, 11:54.0; Jillian Magato, 100 hurdles, 16.01 and 300 hurdles, 51.08; Alissa Magato, high jump, 4-11; and the 3,200 relay, 10:28.06/

Finishing third were Alissa Magato, 400, 61.68; Morgan Collins, 1,600, 5:47.0; Shelly Hept, 3,200, 12:21.54; Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 51.34; and the 400 relay, 52.53.

Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland continued her success in the pole vault.

McFarland is coming off a second-place finish in the event at the state indoor meet and won Friday night with a height of 11-6.

“It wasn’t my best,” she said. “It is a long season and I have time to get better. I had a really good indoor season. The conditions tonight were ideal. The wind was at our back. I didn’t vault as well as I hoped. I have another meet tomorrow (Anna Invitational). Hopefully, I can do better at that meet.”

BOYS

There were a number of strong performances in the boys meet Friday night.

Tippecanoe finished fifth.

Landon Luginbuhl led the way with a win in the 400, 52.16.

Stanley Clyne was second in the 100, 11.30 and the 400, 52.76.

Landon Kimmel took third in the 1,600, 4:30.19.

Troy finished sixth.

The Trojans got second-place finishes from Max Chipley, shot put, 44-11 and Devin Strobel, discus, 142-2.

Antonio Gonzalez took third in the 110 hurdles, 16.42.

Piqua had third-place finishes from Roman Medley, 400, 52.77 and Hayden Barker, shot put,, 42-10.

Miami East’s Josh Amheiser took second in the pole vault, clearing 14-0.

