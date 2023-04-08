Wait for that grand opening

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

When homes need some fix-up and repairs to prepare them for buyers, but when should they be done? Should showings be delayed until the house is in “model-home” condition?

For the answers, consider a scenario of a department store during renovations that puts up “Excuse Our Dust” signs. Which would impress you most: 1) shopping at a store that promises to look better in the future, 2) shopping at one in the midst of actually improving their looks, or 3) waiting to shop until the store reopens, brightly illuminated with spacious aisles, and decorated to get your attention?

Can you see the difference? Most buyers want to purchase a home matching their mental picture of their dream homes -now. Real estate agents want to show homes that will please their buyers – now.

Once you’ve decided to sell your home, get sound advice from your real estate professional about needed repairs. Prepare a written list, and complete every item before the “For Sale” sign goes up.

Now you can showcase your home to buyers, and have your agent to take pictures of your beautiful home. The buyers will see only the positives, and you will benefit from a quicker sale at the best possible price.

However, keep in mind that every day your home is not on the market, you are invisible to those buyers. Get your repairs completed as quickly as possible.

