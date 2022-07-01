Troy gymnast Simone Scribner wins three national titles

TROY — As Troy gymnast Simone Scribner spent her final summer before high school competing for Tumble U — located in Piqua — she thought it was going to be just a wrap up to her gymnastics career before entering high school.

Little could Scribner, who had been competing in gymnastics since the age of seven, know the path this summer was about to take — or that it would conclude with her not only becoming the first gymnast from Tumble U to compete at nationals, but the first to win three national titles.

“I really don’t know what I expected,” Scribner said. “But, I didn’t expect to podium and I certainly didn’t expect to win.”

Scribner, who had already finished as state all-around champion, first team Team Ohio and the Region 5 team champion, she was doing it while competing with four dislocated ribs.

“It is very painful,” she said. “There are times when it becomes very difficult to breathe and it is painful when you stretch your back.”

She was also going into a new environment when she competed at the Platinum Level at the XCEL Nationals in Daytona, Florida.

“There were gymnasts who were well known throughout the country,” Scribner said. “So, it was very intimidating.”

Scribner won the floor event with a score of 9.65, won the balance beam with a score of 9.60 and added a 9.4 on the uneven bars and 9.4 in the vault for an all-around score of 38.05, to win that as well.

After her routines, Scribner had to wait for a number of other gymnasts to do their routines.

“It was extremely nervewracking,’ she said. “Because, there were all these great gymnasts.”

She also wasn’t expecting to win the all-around.

“There were all these great scores,” she said. “When you followed it online, there were a lot of great scores.”

When the results were announced, Scribner was overcome with emotion.

“I just dropped to the ground in tears,” she said. “Realizing I was not only the first one from Tumble U to go to nationals, but the first one to win and put the gym on the mat nationally.”

Scribner has heard from people on a regular basis since she got back.

“I have heard from a lot of people, so many people,” she said.

Now, she has a decision to make about her future in gymnastics.

“I went into this summer thinking this would be my last time doing this — and then things would kind of go back to normal, whatever that is,” she said. “It probably has raised my expectations, but I am in a fight with myself because I am still in a lot of pain. I have to get healthy. I haven’t decided what I am going to do next year (as far as gymnastics).”

After a summer where she made history — for herself and Tumble U.