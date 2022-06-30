Miami County Sheriff’s Office announces July 4th crackdown on impaired drivers

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force for the upcoming July 4th holiday, cracking down on impaired drivers with an aggressive traffic enforcement blitz.

Deputies will be commencing the extra enforcement this weekend and will be working overtime assigned to county and state roadways for the sole purpose of traffic enforcement. The extra enforcement will continue through the month of July.

The primary focus will be on removing impaired drivers and enforcing other crash causing violations, along with seat belt enforcement. Statistically, the 4th of July holiday period is one of the deadliest on the nation’s roadways, with alcohol playing a large factor in many of the crashes. Deputies will be targeting Miami County roadways with high incidents of crashes and OVI arrests.

The extra enforcement efforts are being funded through a grant the Sheriff’s Office received late last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, which administers the federal grant monies for the State. The grant also pays for some fuel costs.

“We wish all county residents a safe and happy Independence Day,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said in a press release.