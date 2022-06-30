Troy High School Class of ‘65 to hold reunion

TROY — #THSclassof’65turns75 ~ D.I.Y. Reunion will take place Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Class Gathering at Troy Elks Ballroom on Cherry Street with Lunch from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Webcam Wave on northeast quadrant of the square at 3 p.m. Classmates will gather on the quadrant neat Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop (We knew it as David’s Shoe Store! ) to salute friends and classmates that cannot make the trip to Troy. Let family, friends and classmates in other towns/states/countries know when to turn on their computers! View on www.troyohio.gov. Signs are welcome!

Conversation with Classmates from 5-10 p.m. at Elks Ballroom.

Dinner is “on your own” at your choice one of Troy’s beautiful restaurants. Lunch is provided by Class of ‘65 Treasury. Classmate, Marcia Klein wants you to know that K’s hours are currently 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. So plan your visits accordingly!

Contact Susan Johnston Jackson for more details at [email protected]