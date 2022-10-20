Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosts Boo Bash 2022

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2022, on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1–4 p.m.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The Boo Bash is a family event that includes games, crafts, refreshments and kid friendly ghost stories. Children who complete a ghostly list of activities will earn a prize. The entire family is welcome at this free public event.

