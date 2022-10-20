Council hears from Operation Veteran, Caregiver Support

TROY — During the public comment section of Monday’s Troy City Council meeting, Valerie Mullikin, director of Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, spoke on her organization’s plan to create a Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“We established to assist veterans, their caregivers, and their families in connecting to the resources they have earned. We empower them to use those resources in order to improve their quality of life,” said Mullikin.

Mullikin went on to illustrate the difficulties veterans can have connecting to services and the lack of information available about them.

“We aim to change that. And we have been through collaboration with the county veteran services offices, community organizations, businesses, and community members,” said Mullikin.

Mullikin came to Monday’s meeting to talk to the council about a tri-county Suicide Prevention Coalition that would serve Miami, Shelby, and Darke Counties.

“So, we will be contacting your city council in January with a stakeholder meeting where we would like to have representatives from our communities, area businesses, and organizations to see what we have done with our research,” said Mullikin.

“We have a lot of work still to do and we are here to embark all of you on this journey with us to connect our veterans to resources.

Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support (OVCS) also hosts a monthly Muster & Mingle event. These events serve as a way for veterans to meet other veterans, socialize, and build a support group.

October’s Muster & Mingle is Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Tipp Center -located at 855 N. Third St. in Tipp City. The event lasts from 5-8 p.m. and features a presentation from Edison State’s Joe Raterman on their veteran programming.

The night before, Tuesday, Oct. 25, OVCS will be hosting a Halloween open house from 4-8 p.m. at the plaza behind Wings and Rings on East Ash Street in Piqua. This family-friendly event will feature candy, information about veteran services and OVCS, and a guest appearance from Wings and Rings’ Chef Buffalo.