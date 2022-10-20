Gateway Arts Council presents Lonestar

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will present the award-winning country music group Lonestar on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Sidney High School Auditorium.

The show will start at 7 p.m., and tickets are $45 for general admission or $42.00 for AAA members. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, or online at www.gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts.

Lonestar’s members are Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums), and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar). Lonestar found success with their self-titled 1995 debut, which spawned the hit “Tequila Talkin’” along with “No News.” The band has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy Of Country Music Awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, and Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won the Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001. Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records since its formation.

In 2021 Drew Womack joined the group bringing his soulful spin on the songs. Womack is no stranger to chart success. He co-wrote Kenny Chesney’s first No. 1 hit, “She’s Got It All.” His former band, Sons of the Desert, had multiple hits in the ’90s and collaborated with Lee Ann Womack on her crossover hit “I Hope You Dance.”

This show is sponsored in part by Emerson Climate Technologies, The Ohio Arts Council, First National Bank of New Bremen, Kettering Health, Ron & Nita’s, Gibbs Farms, LLC, Ken & Mary Beth Monnier, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Community Insurance Group, Osgood State Bank, NK Telco., Ruese Insurance, Tom and Pauline Francis, Bill and Mary Lou Francis, Sidney Body Carstar, Steve and Peggy Baker, Air Handling, Gay Smith & Associates, and The Community Grant of the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

For information on this show or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.