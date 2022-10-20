Miami East plans Veterans Day breakfast

CASSTOWN — Miami East High School will host a Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11, for all veterans and active military personnel who reside in the Miami East School District.

Spouses are also welcome to attend the breakfast, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the high school cafeteria. Those interested in attending should RSVP with the Miami East high school office by calling 937-335-7070, ext. 3001 by Friday, Nov. 4.

According to meeting minutes, members of the Miami East Board of Education announced the breakfast during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.

In other business, board members also approved a contract with Lostcreek lawn and fence company for snow removal during the 2022-2023 school year, and an out-of-state field trip for Miami East softball April 1 through April 15.

Board members also voted to adopt the Ohio teacher evaluation system for use in the district, and the student activity advisor handbook as presented at the September board meeting. The board also voted to accept a letter of resignation from bus driver Brenda Stapleton.

Board members also heard an announcement regarding the Miami East-MVCTC FFA’s annual fruit sales, which are currently offering Washington red delicious apples, Washington golden delicious apples, Ohio red delicious apples, Ohio golen delicious apples, Ohio Fuji apples, naval oranges, clementines, pears, pineapples, pink grapefruit, mixed fruit and peanuts. The fruit is sold in full and half boxes.

The fruit sale also features a variety of cheeses including colby, swiss, marble, pepper jack and horseradish, ring-bolgna, large and small fruit gift baskets and BBQ sauces. The sale will also feature Jack Link’s beef steaks in original and teriyaki flavors.

The fruit sale will end on Saturday, Nov. 12, and delivery will be in the first full week of December. FFA members will be traveling throughout the community, or orders can be placed by calling Miami East High School at 937-335-7070 ext. 3212.

Board members’ next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Miami East High School.