Troy High School Thespians present ‘Trap’

Troy High School junior Cam Glasener delivers her lines during a dress rehearsal for the Troy High School Thespians’ production of “Trap,” which will be performed this Friday and Saturday in the Troy High School auditorium. Courtesy | Troy City Schools

TROY — The Troy High School Thespians will present “Trap,” a play by Stephen Gregg, Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18, in the Troy High School auditorium.

Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at troyhs.booktix.net or in person on the night of the show.

The play focuses on an incomprehensible event: every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious — every person but one.

Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders and the investigators pursuing the case, a theatre ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style. But as the strands weave together into an increasingly dangerous web, it becomes clear that this phenomenon might not be entirely in the past.

The company includes (in alphabetical order, with characters played or crew role in parenthesis): Grayson Baker (Rickenoch Baynor), Sydney Bennett (sound), Brooklyn Bricker (Maura Aoki, Deputy 1, Kendra Seberling), Clara Brown (lights), Riley Cavanaugh (Jonathan Mollusk), Ivan Clevenger (Judge Mattalucci, Ensemble 4), Cadence Collett (Melissa Tengue, Menachap Herald), Josie Cremeans (crew), Lily Daniszewski (Los Angeles Times, Real Kenosha), Sofia Earl (light), Kiana Farrier (sound) Cam Glasener (Brian Gurbuxani, Norma Pike, Ensemble 5), Alivia Hancock (crew), Emmett D. Jenkins (Brand Hillock, Sgt. Brock, Clifton), JJ Jess (crew), Gabe Jones (crew), Jena Johns (sound), Hannah Lewis (Marion Jay), Jai’ana Lloyd (Interviewer, Court Transcript, Ensemble 3), Joe Long (Cell Phone Guy, Fallen Boy), Sienna Mader (Heche), Colton Morefield (Ephrain Salas), Eli Nedler (stage crew), Tiffany Norris (Candelaria Ortiz), Sarah Peepels (crew and projections), CJ Peffly (crew), Cori Quillen (Time Magazine, Deputy 2, Principal Forbush), Alex Rammel (crew and projections), Ember Robbins (crew), Jules Ruhe (Avishay Lenser, Gander Main, Danalynn Morse, Celia Brown), Truth Santiago (props crew and Captain Donovan), Alexandra Schieltz (crew), Nico Stephenson (Mollosk’s Counsel, Ensemble 2, American Broadcaster), Hayden Taylor (Angela, Haunted California, Translator), Ronan Watkins (set crew), Lydia Weaver (stage manager, projections), Madeline Whitt (Issa Fuente, British Broadcaster), Avery Woodruff (ASM), Sarah Zickafoose (Ensemble 1).