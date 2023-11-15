Friends of the Troy Library to hold grand opening Nov. 18-19

TROY — The Friends of the Troy Library has announced the grand opening of the Friends Bookstore at Troy-Miami County Public Library.

The bookstore is located in the lower level of the public library, 419 W. Main St. in Troy; it features gently used books donated by the public and by the library. The grand opening will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Afterwards, the bookstore will be open Monday through Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Donated books that were once only available at the annual fairground event are now accessible year-round.

Suggested donations for all books, CDs, DVDs, and other media are posted. All donations in the bookstore support the work of the Friends of the Library. The general public can also show their support by becoming a Friends member, or volunteer. Further, after this grand opening, used books in good condition may also be donated and dropped off at the library for future display.

The Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library is a non-profit charitable organization working in partnership with the library to support and expand literacy and the quality of library services and programs for all people through advocacy, volunteerism, and fundraising.