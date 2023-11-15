Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-6:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:32 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.

-2:47 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Big Mike’s BP on Archer Drive.

-10:09 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

MONDAY

-11:57 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Horsham Road.

-8:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunoco on West Market Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.