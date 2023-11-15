Troy Police reports

Police log
TUESDAY
-6:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-3:32 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.
-2:47 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Big Mike’s BP on Archer Drive.
-10:09 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.
MONDAY
-11:57 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Horsham Road.
-8:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-6:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunoco on West Market Street.
