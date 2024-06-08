Troy Legends drop two game in Veterans Appreciation Tournament

Troy Legends base runner Jaxon Hill heads for home against the Napoleon Bandits Friday at Duke Park in the Veterans Appreciation Tournament. Troy pitcher Eli Keiser fields a bunt as first baseman Casey Kelley closes in. Troy Legends first baseman Casey Kelley reaches to make a tag on a pickoff throw. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends pitcher Bronson Libecap fires a strike Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends second baseman Cole Bostick catches a pop-up Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Legends base runner Drew Snipes steals second base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends will continue play in the Veterans Appreciation Tournament Saturday.

On Saturday, Troy will play Utica at 3:30p.m. and Sidney Post 217 at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Troy will play Central Ohio Knights at 3:30 p.m.

The championship game for the tournament is 6 p.m. Sunday.

Troy dropped to 1-5 on the season with two losses to open the tournament Friday.

Napoleon 15,

Troy 3

The Legends got off to a good start, before the Bandits rallied.

Troy catcher Brandon North threw out a runner stealing to end the top of the first inning.

In the home first, Troy would score two runs.

Drew Snipes singled and stole second and Jaxon Hill walked.

Both runners advanced on a passed ball on a strikeout and North drilled a two-run single.

But, Napoleon would send 14 batters to the plate in the top of the second, scoring nine runs.

In the third, Payton Offenbacher would lead off with a double and would score on an error, but that was all the scoring for the Legends.

Noah Francis also had a double in the game for the Legends.

Eli Keiser, Bronson Libecap, Dominic Moyer and Landon Cool combined on the pitching effort, striking out three and walking four.

Danville (Ill) 10,

Troy 0

Troy struggled to get the bats going in the second game.

Casey Kelley, Anderson Mohler, Snipes and Offenchbacher all had hits for the Legends.

Troy threatened to extend the game in the top of the fifth.

Kelley walked and Mohler and Offenbacher singled to load the bases with one out, before strikeout and ground out ended the game.

Logan Blevins, Nate Likely and Libecap combined on an eight-hitter, striking out two and walking four.

