Troy Legends get win over Piqua Post 184

Troy Legends baserunner Jaxon Hill get back to first base ahead of Piqua Post 184’s Landon Wills’ tag Tuesday night at Duke Park. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends first baseman Vincent Crane goes low to get a throw Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua Post 184 pitcher Landon Adams throws a strike Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends pitcher Dominic Moyer brings a pitch to the plate Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua Post 184’s Colton Gambill coasts into third base with a triple. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends baseball team topped Piqua 13-3 Tuesday night at Duke Park.

The game was tied 3-3 in the middle of the third, before Troy added 10 unanswered runs.

Troy got on the board in the first inning, when Jaxon Hills walked and scored on Peyton Offenbacher’s double.

Offenbacher would scored on a passes ball to make t 2-0.

Troy would add another run in the second when Eli Keiser would steal third and score on a throwing error to make it 3-0.

But, Piqua would tie the game in the top of the third.

With one out, Zach Osborne walked and Colton Gambill and Landon Wills had back-to-back RBI triples.

Wills would score on a wild pitch to tie the game.

But, Troy would answered with six runs in the home third.

Anderson Mohler had a RBI single and Drew Westfall added a two-run double to make it 6-3.

Owen Heilman would bring in a run on a sacrifice fly and Westfall would score on a wild pitch to make it 8-3.

Offenbacher added a RBI single to cap the rally and make it 9-3.

Troy added two runs in the fourth to make it 11-3.

Noah Francis had a sacrifice fly to score one run and Owen Heilman had a RBI single.

Carson Arnold had a RBI single in the fifth inning and Justin Huwer scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to end the game.

Offenbacher was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Troy and Westfall had a double and two RBIs.

Heilman had two RBIs and Jaxon Hill and Anderson Mohler were 2-for-3.

Logan Blevins and Dominic Moyer combined on a three-hitter, striking out four and walking three

Gambill and Wills had triples for Piqua.

Landon Adams and Bernardi combined on an 11-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

