Piqua police warn public of scam phone calls

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where individuals are posing as a Piqua Police Officer and calling potential victims regarding outstanding warrants or fines and asking them for payment.

The scammers are using the police department’s phone number, along with the names and positions of officers.

The following is a list of suspicious activities to look out for related to this scam:

• Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants.

• Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty.

• Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter.

• Calls from local law enforcement demanding you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid.

• Requests for Bitcoin deposits, monetary gift cards (visa/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

Anyone who receives a suspicious telephone call or a voicemail from local law enforcement demanding a call back, is advised not to respond. Instead, call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911 or go in to the Piqua Police station to verify the call. Please remember, law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant, nor will they ask you to send money to clear a warrant.