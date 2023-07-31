The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends went 1-2 in its final three games to finish the season 19-21.
Troy defeated Titans Baseball 8-0.
Nick May pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out eight.
Jacob Lucas was 2-for-2 and Michael Till was 2-for-3 with a double.
Sam Ludlow had a double and two RBIs and Peyton Offenbacher doubled.
Troy dropped two games to Theisen Boys of Summer 18U Blue.
In the first meeting, Troy lost 3-0.
Casey Kelley had the only hit for the Legends.
Connor Price and Lucas combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking six.
In the second meeting, Troy lost 8-2.
Price was 2-for-3 and Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-2 with a double.
Aaron Bostic, Zander Crouch and Sam Ludlow combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking two.