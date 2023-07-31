Police log

MONDAY

-12:54 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:48 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue.

-9:22 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Paul Revere Way.

-8:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of West Dakota Street.

-8:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of East Main Street. Kirby J. Fergerson, 66, of West Milton, and Marion E. Gee, 67, of Piqua, were charged with disorderly conduct.

-6:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

-6:35 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dad’s Convenience Store on South Union Street.

-4:34 p.m.: theft. Vanessa M. Martinez, 38, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-12:03 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Brukner Drive and Archer Drive. Azya L. Walters-Loop, 22, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and instruments of drug abuse.

-9:38 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1400 block of Chelsea Road.

-8:13 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Barnhart Road and Fenner Road. Stephen A. Boone, 41, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

-7:30 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Lowe’s on West Main Street.

-6:52 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Saint Joseph’s House on North Crawford Street.

SATURDAY

-9:21 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at the Railroad Restaurant on South Crawford Street.

-7:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Walker Street.

-6:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

-6:32 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:03 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Agave and Rye on North Market Street.

-5:27 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heywood Elementary School on South Ridge Avenue.

-4:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-1:18 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Officers located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot at Kroger on West Market Street. The driver was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

-10:45 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at WACO Museum and Learning Center on South County Road 25A.

-12:21 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of West Main Street. and North Dorset Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.