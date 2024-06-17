Troy Legends go 2-1 over weekend

The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends 18U team went 2-1 over the weekend.

Troy will host Arcanum Acme at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duke Park.

SATURDAY

Troy Legends 4,

Lefty Grove Legends 3

Troy won the battle of the Legends Saturday morning.

Anderson Mohler and Drew Westfall both doubled for Troy.

Logan Blevins and Matthew Becher combined on a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

Troy Legends 8,

Fort Wayne Dirtbags 2

Troy made it a perfect Saturday.

Peyton Offenbacher was 2-for-2 at the plate.

Michael Till tripled and Micah Grieshop, Mohler, Jaxon Hill and Dominic Moyer all doubled.

Moyer, Eli Keiser and Becher combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

SUNDAY

NWO Independent 9,

Troy Legends 8

Troy couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead after five innings in a close loss.

Noah Francis was 2-for-2, Jaxon Hill had a triple and scored four runs, Vincent Crane was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Westfall doubled.

Mohler, Crane, Westfall and Keiser combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.