Troy Legends go 2-1 over weekend

The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends 18U team went 2-1 over the weekend.
Troy will host Arcanum Acme at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duke Park.
SATURDAY
Troy Legends 4,
Lefty Grove Legends 3
Troy won the battle of the Legends Saturday morning.
Anderson Mohler and Drew Westfall both doubled for Troy.
Logan Blevins and Matthew Becher combined on a six-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.
Troy Legends 8,
Fort Wayne Dirtbags 2
Troy made it a perfect Saturday.
Peyton Offenbacher was 2-for-2 at the plate.
Michael Till tripled and Micah Grieshop, Mohler, Jaxon Hill and Dominic Moyer all doubled.
Moyer, Eli Keiser and Becher combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
SUNDAY
NWO Independent 9,
Troy Legends 8
Troy couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead after five innings in a close loss.
Noah Francis was 2-for-2, Jaxon Hill had a triple and scored four runs, Vincent Crane was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Westfall doubled.
Mohler, Crane, Westfall and Keiser combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.