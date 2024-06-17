Governor DeWine issues reprieves

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution:

Lawrence Landrum, who was scheduled to be executed on Oct. 15, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to Oct. 13, 2027.

Warren K. Henness, who was scheduled to be executed on Dec. 17, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to Dec. 15, 2027.

Sean Carter, who was scheduled to be executed on Jan. 22, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to Nov. 17, 2027.

DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.