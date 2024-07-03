Troy Legends open week with 20-5 win over Pauer-Seibert 17U

Troy Legends pitcher Drew Westfall fires a strike Wednesday against Pauer-Seibert 17U at Duke Park. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends base runner Logan Blevins races towards third base on the way to the plate in the first inning Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends catcher Blake Boggess chases down a wild pitch. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends first baseman Carson Arnold catches a throw from catcher Blake Boggess for a putout. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends batter Anderson Mohler extends as he hits a double in the first inning Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy Legends baseball team improved to 16-10 on the season with a 20-5 win over Pauer-Seibert 17U at Duke Park Tuesday.

Troy was scheduled to begin play in the Lancaster Post 11 Classic Wednesday.

Troy eased an early 2-0 deficit with two runs in the first, two runs in the second, one in the third and blowing the game open with an 11-run fourth inning.

Michael Till had a home run and three RBIs, while scoring two runs.

Jaxon Hill was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while scoring three runs.

Anderson Mohler was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and Micah Grieshop had a double and scored two runs.

Carson Arnold was 2-for-2 and scored four runs, Blake Boggess had three RBIs and Dominic Moyer had two RBIs.

Drew Westfall, Noah Francis and Bronson Libecap combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.