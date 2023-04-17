Troy library’s Maker Lab now open

Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL)’s new Maker Lab, located on the second floor of the Hobart Center for County Government on Adams Street in Troy, officially opened after celebrating with a ribbon cutting with the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, library staff, and community leaders Monday morning, April 17. TMCPL Executive Director Rachelle Via, left center, and Maker Lab Manager Elijah Stephens cut the ribbon while others look on. The Maker Lab provides a free work space for library patrons to use, as well as access to a wide variety of machines, ranging from 3D printers, CNC routers and a laser engraver/cutter to sewing machines, large format paper printers and embroidery machines. For more information or reserve equipment, visit www.tmcpl.org.

