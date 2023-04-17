Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-12:03 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.

SUNDAY

-8:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of King’s Chapel Drive.

-6:45 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-4:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Super 9 Motel on Troy Towne Drive. A trailer was reported stolen.

-3:36 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of Troy-Urbana Road and North Market Street.

-3:28 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heather Green Apartments on Trade Square West.

-2:36 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Meijer on West Main Street.

-2:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.

-12:15 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.

SATURDAY

-9:27 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Davis Drive.

-8:42 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Floral Avenue.

-2:24 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at the Storage Inns on Brukner Drive.

-12:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-10:49 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

-10:35 a.m.: drug distribution. Robert C. Riddle, 44, of Troy, was charged with selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering drugs.

FRIDAY

-10:44 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Habitat for Humanity Restore on West Main Street.

-8:53 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Kyle Elementary School on South Plum Street.

-8:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of East Main Street.

-6:29 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of Westlake Drive.

-5:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-2:37 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Main Street.

-1:54 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

-12:53 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Dorset Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.