Troy Main Street plans Black History, Culture Walk First Friday

TROY — Troy Main Street will host the second annual First Friday Black History and Culture Walk on Friday, Feb 3, offering free educational activities and entertainment from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Troy.

“Troy Main Street is looking forward to engaging the community in this event, where participants will learn about Black History and Culture,” Troy Main Street Executive Director Andrea Keller said. “We hope everyone will come enjoy the activities.”

The event will include a special Black History info-hunt, coordinated in partnership with the Troy Local History Library. Featuring Black History specific to Troy and Miami County, the info-hunt will lead participants throughout historic downtown Troy.

The info-hunt will start at the Troy Main Street Table inside of Pop Up @ 4 W. Main St., where participants can pick up an answer sheet and directions. Participants with the highest number of correct answers will be entered into a drawing to win a prize basket provided by Troy Main street.

“That was all put together in partnership with the Local History Library,” Keller said. “There’s a lot of history in Troy, but also in Miami County that will be featured in the info hunt.”

Other local organizations will also be set up at Pop Up @ 4 W. Main St., including the Lincoln Center, IDEA Troy’s Juneteenth Committee, and the city of Troy’s Human Relations Commission.

The Black History and Culture Walk will also feature live entertainment at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, including a tap dance performance, storytelling by Mrs. Stafford and music by Kane Feltner and Loretta Phillips.

This is the second year for the Black History and Culture Walk, which was started at the request of the city’s Human Relations Commission.

“The Mayor’s Human Relations Commission challenged us to make our First Friday in February something related to black history,” Keller said.

Sponsors for this year’s event include the Lincoln Center, Pop Up @ 4 W. Main St., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Kettering Health, Alvitro Orthodontics, Chevrolet of Troy, GNB Banking Center, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, KSM Metal Fabrication, Koverman-Staley Dickerson and Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

The Black History and Culture Walk is part of Troy Main Street’s ongoing First Friday program. The next First Friday event will be held will be a murder-mystery themed event on Friday, March 3. More information can be found online at www.troymainstreet.org.