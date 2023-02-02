Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy girls basketball team picked up a 37-31 road win over Stebbins Wednesday in MVL action.

Troy, 7-14 overall and 7-10 in the MVL, will host Piqua Saturday to close the regular season.

The Trojans trailed the first three quarters, before rallying in the fourth quarter.

Stebbins led 7-4, 15-14 and 24-21 at the quarter breaks.

Brynn Siler had nine points and four blocked shots for Troy.

Amyannah Tucker scored eight points and Allana Bolden added six points.

Fatina Numan had five points and nine rebounds and Kiyah Baker pulled down six rebounds.

Piqua 42,

Fairborn 6

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball cruised to a win on Senior Night Wednesday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

Piqua, 4-16 overall and 3-14 in the MVL, will travel to Troy Saturday and play at Meadowdale Monday to close the regular season.

Piqua had a shutout in the first half, leading 7-0, 24-0 and 32-3 at the quarter breaks.

D’Vaya Cooper had 13 points and eight rebounds and Abby Lambert scored six points.

Sidney 52,

Tippecanoe 33

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team lost to MVL champion Sidney Wednesday in MVL action.

Tipp, 14-7 overall and 12-5 in the MVL, will host Miami Division champion Vandalia-Butler Saturday to close the regular season.