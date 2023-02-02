Wrestling Roundup

TROY — The Troy wrestling team celebrated Senior Night with wins over Fairborn 52-45 and Wyoming 42-21.

Seniors Nolan Fox (120), Tyler Plunkett (157) and Xavier Poffenberger (175) were honored.

“Nolan made scratch weight at 120 tonight and had two dominant performances,” Troy wrestling coach Doug Curnes said. “Tyler is back up at 157 (from 150) and went 1-1. Xavier entertained the crowd at 175 and had two pins. We wrestled pretty well, still missing a handful of small things that need to be corrected going into the latter part of the season. TJ Murray was going to have two forfeits at 106 but we bumped him up in the Wyoming dual and he broke the single season takedown record for our program that was currently held by Carlos Quintero.”

Other highlights included:

Anden Kemmer at 126 lbs went 2-0.

Aaron Oates 132 had two forfeits (disappointing as we were expecting two matches).

Brayden Lester at 144 went 2-0 with two pins.

Danny Murray at 165 went 1-1.

Owen Zickafoose had a dominate night at 190 went 2-0.

De’Andre Jones at 285 is learning how to be a heavyweight, going 2-0 on the night/

“I am very proud of the results and growth of these young men,” Curnes said.

Covington gets

two wins on mat

SIDNEY — The Covington wrestling team had a successful road trip to Sidney, defeating Greenville 45-36 and Sidney 46-33.

Greenville’s Jack Suter (106) and Covington’s Carson Taylor (113) traded forfeits before the Buccs reeled off four consecutive pins as Michael Hagan (120) pinned Ashton Noggle, Jericho Quinter (126) pinned Juan Gutierrez, Chase Vanderhorst (132) pinned Boden Hill, and Caleb Ryman pinned Ethan Dues. Greenville’s William Bush then picked up a pin over Luke Brown (144).

Covington would win the next three bouts, however, as Aveyen Meek (150) defeated Kevin Nguyen, 11-4, Jack Blumenstock (157) pinned Hunter Harter, and Mason Epperson (165) pinned Gavin Hayes. Greenville would win the last four bouts with pins by Aiden Monrreal over Aiden Collins (175) and Cameron Preece over AJ Garman (190) and forfeits received by Jaxon Wombolt (215) and Andrew Winner (285).

In JV action, Covington picked up two victories as Christian Clark (113) picked up a 17-9 major decision over Jack Suter and Colt Basye (144) pinned Alexandra Matamoros.

Against Sidney, Michael Hagan (120) got things started for the Buccs with a pin over Kelan Woodell, while teammates Andrew Basye (126) and Jericho Quinter (132) picked up consecutive pins over Noah Laine and Chandler Bladen. Covington’s Caleb Ryman (138) extended the team lead, 22-0, as he avenged a prior loss with a 13-4 major decision over Brian Barrett. Sidney would then get points on the board, as Ivan Spencer pinned Luke Brown (144).

The teams then traded matches as Covington’s Kaden Thompson (150) pinned Anthony Earick, before Sidney’s Ralex Winals won a competitive 14-8 match over Aveyen Meek (157). Sidney would win four of the next five matches as Rylee Vestal pinned Mason Epperson (165), Wyatt Biddle won by injury default over AJ Garman (190), and Elijah Biddle (215) and Thomas Siberia (285) both received forfeits, while Covington’s Aiden Collins received a forfeit at 175 lbs.

Covington took a narrow 34-33 lead into the final two bouts but came away with the team victory as Aubrey Bishop (106) picked up a forfeit and Carson Taylor (113) pinned Elijah McKenzie.

Covington competes next at the invitation-only Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) State Duals on Saturday, where as sixth seed, they face third seed Brookville.